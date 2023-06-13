Giants alumni attend the first day of mandatory minicamp

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll seen during organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants kicked off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday morning with a few special guests in attendance. A number of Giants alumni showed up to watch the team take the practice field, including Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells.

Giants legends in attendance for first day of minicamp

Parcells stands out as the most notable alumnus in attendance for Day 1 of minicamp. The two-time Super Bowl champion has a connection to current general manager Joe Schoen. The two shared time together in Miami’s front office. Parcells was the Dolphins’ executive VP of football operations from 2008 to 2010. During that time, Schoen was a national scout for the Dolphins.

https://twitter.com/SNYGiants/status/1668645916478193666

Schoen welcomed Parcells into the building today as the former Giants head coach got a first-hand look at the team’s practice. He was not the only former Giant in attendance, though, as a couple of notable former players also stopped by.

Hall of Fame pass-rusher Michael Strahan was at practice. Strahan is a regular visitor of Giants practice as he has stayed involved with the organization since retiring in 2008.

Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs was also in attendance today. Jacobs was a two-time Super Bowl champion with Big Blue, hoisting the Lombardi Trophies for Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Avis Roper, a former PR man for New York stopped by as well. Roper is now with the league office.

Head coach Brian Daboll and his staff have created a welcoming environment in New Jersey. Former players and coaches have stopped by on a regular basis since Daboll and Schoen took over last offseason.

The Giants’ new regime values the voices of their alumni. Parcells spoke to the players at the end of practice today, talking to the team about staying close.