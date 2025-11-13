The New York Giants are adding some much-needed depth at wide receiver. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants are signing WR Isaiah Hodgins off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad.

Giants reuniting with WR Isaiah Hodgins

The Giants have familiarity with Hodgins, who was a former fan-favorite and hero of the team’s 2022 postseason run.

That season, he was claimed by the Giants off waivers after being released by the Buffalo Bills. In eight games with New York, he totaled 33 receptions for 351 yards and four touchdowns. He then recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game in the playoffs, totaling nine receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown, helping lead Big Blue to a Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Hodgins’s experience with New York in 2022 is valuable. He knows the system, is familiar with much of the offense’s coaching staff, and can plug right back into his previous role with the team.

Hodgins has spent this season on the Steelers’ practice squad. He was with the Giants as recently as last season, appearing in three games for Big Blue in 2024, but spent most of the season on New York’s practice squad. He was also a member of the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad in early 2025, but was released in August.

The Giants needed depth at wide receiver

Hodgins joins Big Blue a day after they lost wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey was signed by the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

Now the Giants will plug Hodgins in at wide receiver to hopefully offset that loss.

New York also has a lengthy injury report this week that includes veteran starting WR Darius Slayton. Hodgins can step in as a depth piece with prior starting experience.