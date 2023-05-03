Giants add to EDGE depth by extending veteran Oshane Ximines

Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) celebrates a sack against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are adding to the depth in their front seven by re-signing veteran edge rusher Oshane Ximines, per Ian Rappoport. Despite needing more depth on the edge, New York did not select a single pass-rusher during the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the team is turning to a familiar face in the free agency market to contribute behind their starting pass-rushers.

Giants re-signing EDGE Oshane Ximines

Ximines is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year deal following four seasons with the team. New York drafted Ximines in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since then, he has appeared in 45 games for Big Blue, making 9 starts and totaling 6.5 sacks.

The Old Dominion product has never been able to establish himself as a full-time contributor to the Giants’ defense. However, Ximines has been able to contribute quality snaps as a rotational rusher throughout his career.

The Giants dealt with an abundance of injuries at the EDGE position in 2022. Kayvon Thibodeaux missed two games with a knee injury to start the season and Azeez Ojulari missed 10 games due to injuries throughout the year.

Behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari, New York did not have much depth entering this offseason. Many analysts believed the Giants would draft a pass-rusher in the early rounds to reinforce the position group, but such predictions did not come true.

Ximines will rejoin the Giants’ defense to contribute as a rotational pass-rusher behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari. Alongside Ximines are the likes of Jihad Ward and Tomon Fox. Depth on the edge will continue to be a need for New York throughout the summer.