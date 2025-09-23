Giants add once top Falcons kicker to practice squad

The New York Giants have been searching for answers all over the field this season, and now even the kicking game has become a question mark. With veteran kicker Graham Gano suffering an injury during pregame warmups in Week 3, the front office acted quickly, signing former Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo to the practice squad on Tuesday. The move signals that Koo could see action sooner rather than later, depending on how Gano’s recovery unfolds.

Gano’s setback forces the Giants’ hand

Gano has been a steady presence for years, providing reliability on a team that has often lacked it elsewhere. His potential absence looms large, as the Giants cannot afford instability in a position that so often determines close games. If Gano’s injury lingers, a stint on injured reserve is possible, which would immediately clear the way for Koo to take over as the starter.

Koo’s recent struggles raise questions

On the surface, adding Koo provides New York with experience, but the numbers tell a more complicated story. Last season, the veteran hit just 73.5% of his field goals, a sharp decline from his prime years. While he showed off his big leg by connecting on six of nine attempts from beyond 50 yards, his mid-range accuracy slipped badly. That inconsistency carried over into 2025, where he converted only 66.7% of his kicks before Atlanta cut ties.

It’s a troubling trend, but one the Giants are willing to gamble on. Koo has been through ups and downs before, and at just 30 years old, there’s still time to rediscover the form that once made him one of the NFL’s most accurate kickers.

A reminder of Koo’s peak

It wasn’t long ago that Koo was considered elite. In 2020, he earned a Pro Bowl selection after connecting on an incredible 94.9% of his field goals, including a perfect eight-for-eight from 58 yards or longer. That season, he was a weapon few teams could match, giving the Falcons confidence to attempt kicks that most coaches would consider punts.

That type of production feels distant now, but it underscores why the Giants are willing to take a chance. Kickers, perhaps more than any other position, can rediscover their rhythm with the right environment and coaching staff.

Why the Giants need stability now

For a Giants team already sitting in a precarious position after a winless start, every margin for error is razor-thin. Special teams often become the difference in tight contests, and New York cannot afford missed opportunities. Koo’s experience, even amid struggles, gives them a fallback option as they brace for the possibility of Gano missing extended time.

If the former Pro Bowler can find even a fraction of his past consistency, the Giants might have landed a valuable short-term solution. For now, though, Koo’s signing represents insurance — a calculated risk that speaks to the urgency surrounding a team desperate to stop the bleeding.