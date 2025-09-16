Giants add necessary linebacker depth to practice squad

The New York Giants are adding depth at linebacker, signing 32-year-old Neville Hewitt to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hewitt is a 10-year NFL veteran who began his career with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

He has 146 career game appearances and 48 starts under his belt. Across his 10-year career, he has amassed four interceptions, 16 pass defenses, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 7.5 sacks, 499 career combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.

The last four seasons of Hewitt’s career were spent with the Houston Texans, where he appeared in 64 games and made nine starts. Four of those starts came last season as he played 31% of Houston’s defensive snaps, totaling 59 tackles.

Hewitt also has an extended history playing on special teams and could contribute to the Giants in that regard as well.

The Giants needed linebacker depth

New York’s linebacker corps has been decimated by injuries in the early portion of this season.

Micah McFadden suffered a foot injury in Week 1 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, keeping him sidelined for an extended period of time.

His replacement, second-year LB Darius Muasau, then suffered an injury in Week 2.

The injuries have piled up at linebacker, making the addition of Hewitt a necessary one.