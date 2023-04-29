Giants add more depth to their secondary, select Gervarrius Owens with final draft pick

The New York Giants have made their last pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selecting Houston safety Gervarrius Owens with the 254th overall pick in the draft. Owens is the third defensive back New York added in this draft class. He has an opportunity to develop under defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson within the Giants’ thin secondary.

What does Gervarrius Owens bring to the Giants?

Owens is an elite athlete at the safety position, boasting a 9.21 relative athletic score (RAS). Owens ran a 4.57s 40-yard dash to go along with explosive short shuttle (4.09s) and 3-cone (6.75s) times.

The Giants are thin at the safety position following the departure of starting safety Julian Love in free agency. New York needed to add developmental depth to the secondary and Owens can fulfill that role.

As a senior for Houston in 2022, Owens served as team captain while totaling 74 tackles and eight pass breakups in 12 games. Owens posted eight-plus tackles on six occasions in the 2022 season as Houston’s starting free safety.

The Giants are taking a flier here on an elite athlete with leadership capabilities in the seventh round. Owens will have an opportunity to develop in New York’s secondary and on special teams early in his career.