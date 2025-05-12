Giants add fresh rookie cornerback to bolster secondary depth

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are adding depth in the secondary, as The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported Monday that the team is signing cornerback TJ Moore after a promising tryout at rookie minicamp.

Moore will be a solid depth piece for the Giants, and he presents a ton of upside. He played at Mercer last season and recorded seven interceptions and 38 solo tackles.

According to Duggan, Moore also ran a 4.44 second 40-yard dash during his pro day, demonstrating a strong skillset of agility and speed. The Giants could utilize that for their defense as they hope for better results from the secondary after last year’s brutal showing back there.

The Giants are looking to deepen their defense

The Giants have already made two key additions to the secondary through free agency, signing Paulson Adebo to be their CB1 and Jevon Holland to fill out the safety position. Those two figure to be core parts of the defense in the 2025 season, but Moore will serve as good depth.

New York also added strong defensive players through the draft, most notably edge rusher Abdul Carter and defensive tackle Darius Alexander. They also added cornerback Korie Black in the seventh round, so they are ensuring that their defense has the depth to withstand any injuries.

Injuries were the Giants’ Achilles heel last season, so they will want to prevent that as much as possible by shoring up on depth. The expectations are not high for them in the 2025 season, but they have brought in a ton of high-upside young players who could have a very strong impact on the team this season.