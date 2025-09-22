Giants 9, Chiefs 22: Good news and bad news from primetime embarassment

The New York Giants fell to 0-3 in embarrassing fashion on Sunday night as they lost a primetime matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen must feel their seats heating up after yet another nightmarish start to the season.

The Giants gave the Chiefs their first win of the season as they lost a 22–9 snoozefest.

The New York Giants’ offense is broken

After a spectacular 506-yard showing in Week 2, the Giants’ offense came back to earth in Week 3. The unit fell flat on its face with just 281 yards of total offense and a 1-for-3 conversion rate in the red zone.

Coming off a 450-yard passing game against the Cowboys, Russell Wilson struggled to crack the code of the Chiefs’ defense, throwing for just 160 yards on 18-of-32 passing with 0 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wan’Dale Robinson had just one reception for 26 yards after a career-best outing the week prior. Malik Nabers had two receptions for 13 yards as the Chiefs managed to keep him from making any impact on the game.

The playcalling was poor, the execution was poor, and the performance from Wilson was bad enough to get fans chanting “We want Jaxson Dart” at halftime.

Cam Skattebo was the lone offensive bright spot

If there was any positive to take away on the offensive side of the ball, it was the performance of fourth-round rookie running back Cam Skattebo.

Skattebo began to emerge as the Giants’ lead running back in Week 2 but fully took the reins in Week 3 after Tyrone Tracy Jr. was forced to exit the game early due to an injury.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He finished the day with 121 total yards from scrimmage — 60 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries and 61 receiving yards on six receptions.

The Giants’ defense could only hold on for so long

Despite constant criticism for defensive coordinator Shane Bowen throughout the week leading up to the game, his unit did its best and held on for as long as it could against the Chiefs.

The Chiefs totaled just 306 yards of offense with only 4.6 yards per play. They had only nine total points entering the fourth quarter as the Giants’ defense was bending but had not yet broken.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Brian Burns had another sack, bringing his season total up to 4 — tied for the second-most in the league.

Next week, the Giants will host the Los Angeles Chargers — arguably the hottest and best team in the NFL to start the season. It will be another difficult matchup for Big Blue as their season is seemingly set to spiral out of control.