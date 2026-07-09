The Giants safety room looks deeper than it did a year ago. That does not mean it is settled.

Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin are still the obvious first-team names, but training camp should not be treated like a ceremony for either one. Big Blue View put safety under the microscope this week, and the main point checks out: Holland and Nubin are the starters for now, not forever.

For the Giants, the setup is healthy and a little awkward, which is usually where camp gets good.

Jevon Holland signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal last offseason and finished 2025 with one interception and five pass breakups across 512 coverage snaps. His overall PFF grade sat at 58.4, which ranked 51st out of 65 qualifying safeties. For that money, the Giants need more than fine.

Giants paid for more than average safety play

Holland was not a disaster. That would be unfair. He just did not feel like a tone-changing player often enough, and the contract makes average production harder to shrug off.

Nubin has his own part of this. The Giants drafted him because he made plays in college, but the NFL version has been more uneven. The angles, range questions, and limited ball production make it fair to bring real heat into camp.

New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin participates in an OTA drill. Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Jason Pinnock and Ar’Darius Washington make the room more interesting. Pinnock already knows what it looks like to play in an aggressive system, and Washington gives the back end more flexibility. Nobody should be handed snaps because the depth chart looked neat in June.

Competition might be the best thing here

The Giants do not need a fake camp battle. They need a real one.

If Holland plays like the paid veteran and Nubin takes a step, great. The defense gets calmer fast. If one of them opens the door, Pinnock or Washington should be allowed to run through it.

This secondary has enough talent to be better, but reputation cannot start at safety. The Giants have a month to make the job uncomfortable, and honestly, they should.