Giants 42, Patriots 10: Good news and bad news as New York finishes postseason undefeated

The New York Giants rested their starters during Thursday night’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, giving the coaching staff an extended look at the rest of the roster.

The Giants must have some good depth this season, as they went out and stomped on the Patriots, winning the game with a 42–10 final score. Big Blue finished its preseason a perfect 3-0 and will try to carry that momentum into the regular season.

Jaxson Dart learned a lot in his first preseason start

With starting QB Russell Wilson resting, rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart got the start under center.

Dart got off to a hot start, connecting with TE Greg Dulcich on his first drive of the game. However, he finished with only 81 yards passing on 6-of-12 attempts. He had three passes dropped, putting a damper on his stats.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Dart’s night finished prematurely after he scampered for a big run, took a shot, fumbled, and got the wind knocked out of him. Head coach Brian Daboll said Dart is “fine” but wants to see him slide in those situations going forward.

There are emerging talents at tight end

Theo Johnson is the Giants’ starting tight end entering his second season, but behind him is a competition for the rest of the roster spots.

The Giants will likely carry three or four tight ends, but there are several players gunning for those extra spots. Veteran Greg Dulcich finished his preseason on a high note, scoring two touchdowns, bringing his total to three for the preseason.

Seventh-round rookie Thomas Fidone II was also impressive all summer and made some nice plays throughout the preseason. He totaled 39 yards and one touchdown on four receptions against the Patriots.

Will Tommy DeVito sleep with the fishes?

The Giants finally have depth at quarterback. Wilson is safely their starter, Dart looks like the future of the franchise, but throughout this preseason, both Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito proved to be high-quality backups.

Unfortunately for DeVito, however, Winston carries more experience and pedigree. This could very well have been the last game of the Tommy Cutlets Era.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

The Giants are highly unlikely to carry four quarterbacks on their roster, and DeVito would be the expected odd man out. But what’s next for the Italian-American fan favorite? Will he make it to the Giants’ practice squad, or will another team claim him on waivers if/when he is released? Or could Big Blue potentially find a trade partner?

The Giants have some tough decisions to make at wide receiver

The Giants will probably hold six wide receivers on their 53-man roster, maybe seven. But they have at least five guys gunning for the two or three spots that might be up for grabs.

Former third-round pick Jalin Hyatt was expected to be a breakout player earlier this summer, but that never came to fruition. On Thursday night, he did score a deep touchdown reception delivered by Jameis Winston; however, he also dropped two passes thrown by Dart.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Beaux Collins is another roster hopeful, a UDFA out of Notre Dame who has looked good this summer. He did not have his best night either.

The top performing receiver was veteran Gunner Olszewski, who finished the game with 68 yards on three receptions. A special teams ace, Olszewski has a good chance of making the roster.

Other players such as Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Antwane Wells Jr., and Montrell Washington remain on the bubble.

The Giants’ defense dominated

Defensively, the Giants suffocated the Patriots for the majority of the game. LB K.J. Cloyd was a standout, finishing the game with a team-high six total tackles.

Cor’Dale Flott made a strong case for the CB2 job as he had a pass breakup and a couple of nice plays in coverage.

O’Donnell Fortune flashed his potential as a developmental depth piece with a couple of impressive plays in coverage.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

TJ Moore scored on a pick-six, but later left the game due to a significant lower-leg injury.

Tomon Fox logged the team’s lone sack.

The Giants held the Patriots to only 12 first downs and 191 yards of total offense. It was a strong finish to the preseason.