Giants 3rd round pick is benched — but team hopes he will ‘bloom’

The New York Giants surprised some fans when they kept third-round pick Darius Alexander off the active roster in Week 1.

The defensive tackle was a healthy scratch against the Washington Commanders, an early setback after a quiet preseason showing.

Slow start after early injury

Alexander’s summer began on the wrong foot when an injury sidelined him for the early days of training camp.

That limited start slowed his progress, and it was evident throughout preseason action as he struggled to make much impact.

In three exhibition games, Alexander managed just two tackles over 61 snaps, hardly enough to demand a game-day roster spot.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Productive college career still fresh

Despite the early NFL struggles, Alexander’s collegiate production suggests there’s plenty of untapped potential for the Giants to develop.

At Toledo last season, he posted 33 pressures, three sacks, and 24 tackles, consistently showing disruptive power along the interior.

Those traits don’t disappear overnight, but translating them from the college level to the NFL takes time and refinement.

The challenges of development

Transitioning to the pros as a defensive tackle is notoriously difficult, especially for mid-round picks like Alexander.

The physical demands skyrocket, offensive linemen are technically sharper, and mental processing must speed up to compete effectively.

Defensive line coach Andre Patterson emphasized the importance of patience, stressing that Alexander’s best days are still ahead.

Patterson’s vision for Alexander

Patterson explained the developmental plan with a vivid metaphor, encouraging fans to trust the process and resist frustration.

“We just got to be patient and let him develop. Let him bloom. If we let him bloom, we’re going to have a beautiful flower. That’s my job to make sure that happens.”

It’s a reminder that the Giants drafted Alexander for his long-term upside, not immediate production in September.

Balancing roster needs with patience

The Giants’ defensive front already features proven starters, so there isn’t pressure to throw Alexander into the fire prematurely.

Instead, they can shelter him, letting him learn technique, adjust to NFL speed, and gain strength in controlled environments.

This approach mirrors how other mid-round linemen have gradually blossomed into steady contributors after a rocky introduction.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Long-term upside outweighs Week 1

While some fans may view Alexander’s absence as a red flag, the Giants appear confident in their investment.

They’re banking on the traits that made him a Day 2 pick — disruptive power, functional quickness, and room to grow.

If Alexander develops as Patterson envisions, a patient approach now could pay off with a dynamic interior force later.

For now, the Giants will proceed cautiously, trusting their coaching staff to nurture his growth until the production arrives.