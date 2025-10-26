Giants’ 3rd round bust is squandering an opportunity to revive his career

The New York Giants head into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles searching for answers at wide receiver. The return of Darius Slayton should help stabilize the group, but one name continues to fade further into the background — Jalin Hyatt.

The 2023 third-round pick entered the year with every opportunity to cement his role in the offense. Instead, he’s become a ghost in the passing game, barely seeing the field while others leapfrog him on the depth chart.

Hyatt’s opportunity slipping away

Hyatt showed a brief flash of life in the Giants’ first matchup against the Eagles, hauling in three catches for 17 yards. It wasn’t a breakout performance, but it was at least a sign of involvement — something that’s been missing since. Against the Denver Broncos, he was targeted only once, finishing the game without a catch.

It’s become clear that Hyatt’s skill set has backed the Giants into a corner. He’s fast, no one can deny that, but when the route tree narrows to “go deep and hope,” it’s a problem. Outside of vertical plays, his value dips dramatically. He struggles with physical corners, doesn’t separate well on short routes, and still hasn’t shown he can consistently win contested catches.

Not to mention, he’s a suspect run blocker at best, and the Giants are leaning into the ground game.

Other receivers are taking his snaps

At this point, even Lil’Jordan Humphrey — a player many expected to fight for a roster spot in training camp — seems to have surpassed Hyatt. Humphrey’s bigger frame and more balanced style fit better in the Giants’ scheme, especially as they lean into shorter, timing-based routes to protect rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

For Hyatt, the writing may already be on the wall. Whether through a trade or simply being phased out, his role with the Giants is shrinking fast. The team will likely keep him through the end of the season, but barring a sudden turnaround, his future in New York feels bleak.

A make-or-break stretch ahead

There’s still time for Hyatt to change the narrative, but the window is closing. The Giants’ offense is desperate for someone to step up, and this could’ve been his moment. Instead, his opportunity feels like sand slipping through his fingers.

If he doesn’t find a way to evolve beyond being a one-dimensional deep threat, the Giants may soon decide that roster spot could be better used elsewhere.