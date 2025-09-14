Giants 37, Cowboys 40: Good news & bad news as Giants lose heart-breaker in Dallas

The New York Giants lost a heartbreaker on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

On the road and in a shootout, the Giants somehow found a way to lose by a final score of 37–40 after Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hit a game-winning field goal as time expired in overtime.

Russell Wilson turned back the clock and saved his job

After a disappointing Week 1, the chatter all week leading into this game surrounded Russell Wilson. Would he still be the starter in Week 2? And, if the offense remained stagnant, would he lose the job by Week 3?

I guess we’ll never know.

The offense was far from stagnant in Week 2 and Wilson looked far from being washed up. He turned back the clock on Sunday, turning in a Vintage Russell Wilson performance reminiscent of his days with the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson went 30-of-41 passing for a single-game career-high 450 yards with three touchdowns and one interception (albeit, a costly, game-sinking interception).

The patented moonball was on full display as Wilson connected with his playmakers and helped lead the Giants’ offense to 506 total yards from scrimmage.

His overtime interception was, however, a head-scratching throw that ultimately sunk the ship for Big Blue. But even that damning moment can’t completely wipe away what was a truly inspired performance from Wilson, who entered the game playing to keep his job.

And he will keep his job. Wilson will remain the Giants’ starting quarterback as this offense found a new life and a new confidence with Wilson dishing the rock on Sunday.

Malik Nabers & Wan’Dale Robinson helped fuel the offense’s big day

Wilson’s performance was incredible, but he benefitted from the help of a pair of electric playmakers.

Malik Nabers is continuing to establish himself as one of the best young playmakers in the NFL. He totaled nine receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

Both touchdowns were incredible, acrobatic grabs, and the second of the two should have been a game-winning 48-yarder in the final minute of regulation — but the Giants’ defense couldn’t close it out.

Wan’Dale Robinson also had a career-best performance, totaling eight receptions for a career-high 142 yards and one touchdown. Robinson is off to a hot start this season and is helping provide optimism and playmaking to this offense.

The Giants’ defense couldn’t get a stop when it mattered most

The Giants’ offense very rarely finds itself scoring 30 points in recent times. But, despite putting up 37 points and 506 yards of offense, New York still found a way to lose.

The defense had several opportunities to close out the game but just couldn’t get a stop. They surrendered 478 yards from the Cowboys’ offense and allowed Dallas to run 83 total plays in the contest.

By the end of overtime, the Giants’ defense was gassed. Dallas capitalized and snuck away with a win.

An undisciplined display

Worse than the defensive display was the number of penalties commit by the Giants on both sides of the ball.

The Giants committed 14 penalties for 160 yards against Dallas. And that doesn’t even tell the full story.

They had another seven penalties declined or offset (h/t Dan Duggan of The Athletic).

It was a sloppy, undisciplined game from the Giants in all three phases. Head coach Brian Daboll needs to clean up the mess.

The Giants might be encouraged despite the devastating loss

In the end, it’s rare for a team to lose to a divisional opponent in overtime and walk away from the game feeling better about itself, but that’s how the Giant should feel after this one.

They have a lot of work to do defensively. They need to improve their offensive efficiency in the red zone. And they especially need to fix their penalty and discipline problems.

But, at least they have an offense worth watching now. They proved that they can be competitive on Sunday — something they were far from being for the overwhelming majority of the 2024 season and for the 2025 season opener.

It wasn’t the end result Giants fans hoped for, and it was a heart-breaking loss. But it was still a step in the right direction.