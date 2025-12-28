The New York Giants have mastered the art of winning meaningless games that cost them everything, and Sunday’s Week 17 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders was a masterpiece in that specific genre.

In a game where a loss would have guaranteed the Giants the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Big Blue instead decided to dominate, throttling a clearly tanking Raiders squad 34–10. While the victory puts a damper on the “Tank for the Top Pick” dreams, it provided something arguably more valuable: a glimpse of a functional, exciting future led by rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart Finally Let Loose

For weeks, fans have clamored for the coaching staff to utilize Jaxson Dart’s legs, and on Sunday, they finally took the handcuffs off.

The rookie signal-caller finished the day with 207 passing yards and added 48 rushing yards, punctuating his performance with two rushing touchdowns. It wasn’t just the stats; it was the way he commanded the offense. Against a Raiders defense that looked disinterested, Dart played with a swagger and decisiveness that has been missing for much of the season. He looked like a franchise quarterback capable of elevating the talent around him, rather than a rookie trying to survive.

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wan’Dale Robinson Joins the 1,000-Yard Club

Dart’s primary beneficiary was once again Wan’Dale Robinson, who capped off a breakout campaign with a career day. Robinson hauled in 11 receptions for 113 yards, officially breaking the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career. He was open at will, turning short passes into explosive gains and serving as the reliable safety valve Dart needed to keep the chains moving.

A Defensive Masterclass

On the other side of the ball, the Giants’ defense feasted on a Raiders unit that offered little resistance. Star pass rusher Brian Burns was unblockable, racking up 1.5 sacks and constantly harassing the quarterback. Rookie linebacker Abdul Carter also had a massive day, tallying 0.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits.

The highlight of the day, however, came from an unexpected source on special teams. Former first-round pick Deonte Banks, who has had a rollercoaster tenure in New York, electrified the stadium with a kick return touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Giants up 27–10, effectively sealing the game.

The Complicated Draft Picture

The win moves the Giants to the No. 2 overall pick in the current draft order, drastically reducing their chances of securing the top spot. They now sit with just a 20% chance of landing the first overall pick. To jump back to No. 1, they would need a specific set of chaotic outcomes in Week 18: the Giants would have to lose to the Dallas Cowboys, and the Raiders would have to upset a Kansas City Chiefs team.

While that sounds unlikely, the Chiefs are reportedly very shorthanded and could be resting most of their healthy starters, leaving a sliver of hope for the “Tank” enthusiasts.

For now, the Giants will look to finish another disastrous season on a positive note against Dallas, even if winning might ultimately hurt their long-term draft capital.