Giants: 3 takeaways from stunning 29-20 victory over Seahawks

The New York Giants entered Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks as massive underdogs. They were without their top two offensive weapons in wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) and running back Devin Singletary (groin).

It didn’t start pretty for them, as a promising first quarter drive was flipped when Eric Gray fumbled at the goal line, and the ensuing recovery by the Seahawks was returned for a 101-yard touchdown. Somehow, despite the odds being completely stacked against them, the Giants ended up winning what could be a season-saving game by a score of 29-20 to improve to 2-3 on the season.

The Giants had their best offensive game of the season in Week 5

Despite missing Nabers and Singletary, the Giants carved up a solid Seahawks defense both on the ground and through the air. The Giants were expected to utilize the run game more without their top receiver, but head coach Brian Daboll insisted on giving quarterback Daniel Jones the green light to let it fly.

Jones was 23-34 on his passes and threw for 257 yards, the second-most in a game this season, and two touchdowns. He also had his best passer rating of the season Sunday with it being 109.6, and his 7.6 yards per completion was his best mark so far this season.

The Giants still had a strong attack through the ground despite missing their leading rusher. Rookie tailback Tyrone Tracy had a career game with the expanded opportunity, as he was responsible for 129 of the team’s 175 rushing yards. Tracy got his yards on 18 carries, good for an average of 7.2 yards per carry.

The dynamic offense by the Giants was difficult for the Seahawks to stop. New York was also very successful on third downs, going 7-16 in such instances and rushing for eight first downs compared to Seattle’s three.

Darius Slayton emerged as the Giants’ top receiver in Week 5

With Nabers out, the Giants were going to be relying on their other receivers to make plays for them. Nabers has been the focal point of their passing game so far this season, so they were going to need major contributions from the others against Seattle.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton emerged as that top target for Jones, as he recorded 122 receiving yards on eight catches (11 targets) and hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jones to give them a 17-10 lead in the third quarter, a lead in which they would not relinquish the rest of the way. Before Sunday, he hadn’t recorded more than three receptions in a game this season.

The hope for the Giants is that Nabers can clear concussion in time for Week 6, but they can depart Seattle feeling good about the contributions they got from Slayton when they needed it. With this performance, he could find his way back into being a large part of their scheme, as he demonstrated that he can still be trusted when the offense needs a spark.

The Giants’ defense was outstanding against the Seahawks

The Seahawks entered the game as one of the top offenses in the league, but the Giants’ imposing defense made a statement against quarterback Geno Smith and their talented offense.

The Giants recorded seven sacks in the win Sunday, including three from Dexter Lawrence. Brian Burns also added a sack and Kayvon Thibodeaux was credited with half of a sack. The star trio had been fairly quiet collectively through the early part of the season, but lately, they have shown why they should be one of the most feared interior defensive groups in the league.

Deonte Banks also did a fantastic job guarding Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf, holding him to just two catches for four yards on the 35 routes they lined up opposite one another (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina).

Perhaps the play of the game came from their special teams, a group that had been nothing short of disastrous before Sunday. Late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks had a chance to tie the game with a field goal, until linebacker Isaiah Simmons hurdled the Seattle protection and blocked the kick, which was then returned by Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a touchdown that would ultimately secure the victory in wild fashion.

The Giants will now head back home feeling very good about their chances at turning their season around. They have the struggling Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday night, and if Nabers and Singletary can return for that contest, they have a real chance at getting back to the .500 mark with lots of the season left to be played.