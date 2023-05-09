Giants’ 2nd round pick John Michael Schmitz can make a big impact as a rookie

Mar 4, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz, Jr. (OL39) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were praised unanimously for their efforts during the 2023 NFL Draft. Among their highest-regarded selections was second-round pick John Michael Schmitz. The Minnesota product started 12 games for the Gophers in 2022 before declaring for the draft as arguably the top center in the class.

Schmitz was ultimately the second center off the board in round two despite his first-round projection during the pre-draft process. Now, with Schmitz in Big Blue, the rookie is expected to make an immediate impact in New York.

Giants getting an instant-impact starter in John Michael Schmitz

Schmitz is expected to start at center for the Giants during his rookie season. He finished the season as PFF’s top-graded center with a 92.3 overall grade. During his time in college, Schmitz also allowed just one sack over nearly 2,500 career snaps, per Jordan Reid of ESPN.

Despite being considered a “pro-ready” prospect, Schmitz will need to make some adjustments in preparation for the next level. Schmitz may need to make an adjustment to his snapping technique.

New #Giants center John Michael Schmitz introduced himself to Giants UDFA Jordon Riley in 2021…how kind of him pic.twitter.com/123iMj1aPj — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2023

John Michael Schmitz adjusting to the pro game

Schmitz utilized the “dead snap” technique in college, a technique rarely used by NFL centers. This is a technique that Schmitz may need to change ahead of his rookie season.

“It’s whatever is comfortable for Daniel in the back,” Schmitz said to The New York Post. “I’m flexible doing the dead-ball snap or the regular snap. It doesn’t change a thing for me.”

Schmitz continued, saying, “I felt the dead snap was a lot more controllable with that position. It just came natural when I kept doing it over and over again. We’ll see if I stick with it or change it up.”

As Schmitz continues to prepare for his rookie season, he will be able to strengthen his skills by facing off against the best of the best in practice. Schmitz will be lining up across from second-team All-Pro Dexter Lawrence this summer.

“Being able to compete against one of the best there is, tremendous opportunity to have that,” Schmitz said. “Can’t wait to grow closer with him and compete.”