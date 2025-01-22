Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft hopes might have just taken an interesting turn for the better

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is full of twists and turns, but the Tennessee Titans’ recent shake-up might have just opened a door for the New York Giants. With the Titans firing general manager Ran Carthon and hiring Mike Borgonzi to take over, their draft strategy appears to be changing drastically.

Previously, Carthon’s regime was reportedly laser-focused on targeting quarterback Cam Ward at the top of the draft. But under Borgonzi’s leadership, the Titans are considering a best-player-available (BPA) approach.

“We won’t pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft,” Borgonzi recently stated on Wednesday.

This means Tennessee could lean toward a blue-chip prospect like cornerback Travis Hunter or linebacker Abdul Carter instead of reaching for a quarterback. If they opt to sidestep the quarterback position, it could create a domino effect that significantly impacts the Giants’ plans at No. 3 overall.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Browns Are the Wild Card

The Cleveland Browns sit at No. 2 in the draft, and their intentions remain a complete mystery. With Deshaun Watson recently re-tearing his Achilles, his future in the NFL is in serious doubt. Cleveland could decide to address the quarterback position, but there’s no guarantee they go that route. They might also be tempted to select the best player available, especially if Watson’s recovery timeline remains uncertain heading into the 2025 season.

If Cleveland passes on a quarterback and Tennessee takes Hunter or Carter, the Giants could find themselves in an unexpectedly favorable situation. The possibility of landing Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 would be an incredible stroke of luck for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cam Ward’s Potential Fit

Ward, a standout quarterback from Miami, is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic prospects in this year’s draft. His ability to create plays both in and out of the pocket makes him an ideal candidate for Daboll’s offense. While questions remain about his decision-making under pressure, his raw talent and athleticism give him the upside to be a franchise quarterback.

For the Giants, who missed out on the top pick due to their late-season win over the Indianapolis Colts, Ward falling into their lap would be a gift. After a tumultuous 2024 season without a clear answer at quarterback, Ward could be the missing piece to revitalize the team’s offensive identity.

Shedeur Sanders Could Be the Wild Card

If Ward doesn’t slip, Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado could be another option. Sanders brings elite accuracy and poise, running a pro-style offense under Colorado’s coaching staff. While his athleticism and arm strength aren’t generational, his ability to process defenses and deliver accurate throws would fit seamlessly into Daboll’s scheme.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The Giants have spent the offseason positioning themselves for this moment. They moved on from Daniel Jones and are looking to reset at quarterback with a player who can grow into a leader. With Tennessee potentially focusing on non-quarterback options and Cleveland’s decision-making still uncertain, the stars could align for the Giants to land their next franchise quarterback.

A Chance Born From Chaos

The Titans’ decision to fire Ran Carthon and pivot under Borgonzi’s leadership might be the best break the Giants could have asked for. Draft-day chaos often creates unexpected opportunities, and with the Titans leaning toward a best-player-available approach, the Giants might be the ones who reap the rewards. Whether it’s Ward or Sanders, the Giants are suddenly in a position to land a cornerstone player for their future.