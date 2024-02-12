Franchise QB prospect falls in the Giants’ lap in latest CBS mock draft

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are seemingly out of range for the 2024 NFL Draft class’s top quarterback prospects with the sixth-overall pick in the draft order. However, one of the top prospects seems to be experiencing a fall in draft stock in recent weeks.

UNC’s Drake Maye could be “the quarterback that falls” in the draft

UNC quarterback Drake Maye was a prospect once considered to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. But rumors of his declining draft stock have since emerged. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com told fellow insider Daniel Jeremiah on a recent episode of the Move the Sticks podcast that Maye could be “the quarterback that falls” in this year’s draft.

Zierlein had Maye going No. 5 to the Atlanta Falcons via a trade up — not a far fall for the Tarheels quarterback, but a fall from the top-three picks nonetheless.

Once believed to be a player the Giants would need to trade up to acquire, Maye now seems like a potential option with the No. 6 pick in the draft. They managed to land him at that position in another recent mock draft.

The Giants landed Maye in CBS Sports’ recent mock draft

Once believed to be a pipe dream, the idea of Maye being available at the sixth pick now seems possible. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently released a mock draft that had the Giants landing Maye with the No. 6 overall pick in the draft:

“Even with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor on the roster, the Giants can’t pass on the big-bodied talent with Maye here at No. 6,” Trapasso wrote.

Jones will be on the roster in 2024, however, Taylor’s future with the team is very much in question. The veteran backup is an impending free agent this offseason and there is no guarantee he will re-sign with Big Blue. Regardless, Taylor should not prevent the Giants from drafting a potential franchise quarterback if he is on the roster.

Maye could be that caliber of player for Big Blue. He has the ideal mold to play the position at the next level, standing in at 6-foot-4, 229 pounds. In 2023, Maye threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in 12 games, plus nine rushing touchdowns.

This past season was a bit of a regression for Maye. His 2022 campaign was dominant as he totaled 4,321 passing yards and 38 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also added seven touchdowns on the ground in 2022.

Maye is a strong-arm quarterback with added mobility to make plays with his legs. He is widely considered to be one of the top three quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. While a fall to the No. 6 pick would be shocking for Maye, it would be equally exciting for the Giants. Drafting Maye could give the Giants their answer at the quarterback position for years to come.