Former Giants’ running back signs new deal with Bengals 

A former New York Giants running back has found a new home, as FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Monday that Gary Brightwell has signed a deal to join the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad.

Brightwell joins a Bengals team that needs depth in the backfield and could find him useful as they look to right the ship from their 4-6 start to the season. Chase Brown is their primary running back with Zack Moss likely done for the season with a neck injury, so Brightwell could quickly find his way onto the active roster.

This is Brightwell’s fourth NFL season after spending his first three seasons with the Giants from 2021-23. He was drafted by New York in the sixth round of the 2021 draft out of Arizona, where he recorded 1,426 total yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing) across three collegiate seasons.

Brightwell served as a backup during his time with the Giants

In the three seasons he spent with the Giants, he was mainly used as a backup and a third-string running back behind Saquon Barkley and some other RB2s on the depth chart.

For his career, he has appeared in 39 games and logged 41 carries for 164 rushing yards and one touchdown. Brightwell appeared in two games for the Cleveland Browns this season but did not record a single carry.

The Giants currently have found a late-round gem in this past year’s draft as they look to find their replacement for Barkley. Tyrone Tracy Jr., who was taken in the fifth round in this year’s draft, has quickly burst onto the scene in recent weeks and taken over as their main tailback.