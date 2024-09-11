Former Giants’ 2nd round guard has become one of the best in football

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have struggled with one of the worst offensive lines in football for the better part of a decade. Interestingly, this persistent issue is not entirely due to a lack of talent, as several linemen have left the Giants and gone on to have successful careers elsewhere. A prime example is former second-round pick Will Hernandez, whose development was stifled in New York but has since flourished.

Will Hernandez’s Post-Giants Success

Will Hernandez, now 29 years old, has played an impressive 5,682 offensive snaps in his career. After four seasons with the Giants between 2018 and 2021, Hernandez moved on to the Arizona Cardinals, where he has become a reliable contributor. In 2023, Hernandez played 1,109 snaps, allowing just 29 pressures and four sacks—a solid performance by any measure.

Most notably, Hernandez shone in the Cardinals’ season opener this past weekend. He was one of the top-rated offensive linemen in football, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), earning an outstanding 88.2 pass-blocking grade over 61 snaps. He allowed just one pressure against a stout Buffalo Bills defense, showcasing his improved play at right guard, a position where he has excelled throughout his career. In fact, Hernandez’s performance ranked just behind elite linemen like Andrew Thomas, Rashawn Slater, and Dan Moore Jr. in PFF’s Week 1 grades.

Allowing only one pressure over 38 pass-protection snaps is a remarkable achievement, and it leaves the Giants once again reflecting on how they mishandled the development of a talented player like Hernandez.

Jon Feliciano: Another Success Story Post-Giants

Jon Feliciano is another example of a player whose career trajectory improved after leaving the Giants. Feliciano spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played 629 snaps and posted the highest run-blocking grades of his career. He proved his versatility by playing three different positions for the 49ers and started at right guard in all three of their playoff games.

Despite the Giants’ struggles to find stability and success in the trenches, Feliciano’s time with San Francisco demonstrates that he still has plenty to offer as a versatile offensive lineman.

Current Giants Struggling to Develop

As the Giants continue to search for consistency on the offensive line, they are currently facing developmental challenges with younger players, particularly Evan Neal and Josh Ezeudu. Neal, who was expected to be a cornerstone of the offensive line, has been plagued by injuries that have stalled his progress. His path back to relevancy is uncertain, as he has already lost the starting right tackle job to veteran Jermaine Eluemunor.

Similarly, Josh Ezeudu, another young lineman, has yet to find his footing. The Giants are hoping that both players can overcome their struggles and fulfill their potential, but time will tell if they can become the reliable contributors the team desperately needs.

Looking Forward: Can the Giants Turn Things Around?

The Giants are working hard to improve their offensive line, hoping to string together solid performances and establish a stable unit in the trenches. However, with young players still finding their way and the organization’s history of mismanaging talent, the road ahead remains challenging.

If the Giants are to succeed in protecting quarterback Daniel Jones and establishing a more balanced offense, they will need significant development from their young linemen and better management of their emerging talent. For now, they can only look back at players like Will Hernandez and Jon Feliciano and wonder what could have been.