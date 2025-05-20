Five Giants who could break out in 2025

The New York Giants have a young lineup with plenty of up-and-coming talents who could make the difference in 2025. They have drafted well in recent offseasons, adding impact talent to their roster for the future.

But for some of their young players on rookie contracts, now is the time to take that step forward. These five Giants appear to be primed for a breakout in 2025.

Tyler Nubin

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Giants lacked depth at safety in 2024, leaving rookie Tyler Nubin to play 100% of defensive snaps before going down with a season-ending injury. This offseason, however, the Giants added talent in their secondary, primarily with the splash free-agent signing of Jevon Holland.

With more talent around him and less pressure to be on his A-Game at all times, Nubin should be able to play a more consistent and healthier brand of football in 2025.

Theo Johnson

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants are excited about what they have in second-year tight end Theo Johnson. He began to flash his potential as a rookie, earning the spot in the starting lineup before an injury ended his first season prematurely.

Johnson is expected to start again this season and could benefit from the presence of Russell Wilson — a quarterback who historically likes to feed tight ends. The 6-foot-6 athletic tight end from Penn State could emerge as a weapon.

John Michael Schmitz

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Entering his third season, John Michael Schmitz is one of many Giants players under pressure to perform in 2025. The former second-round pick has started at center in each of the first two seasons of his career, but injuries and inconsistent play have kept him from realizing his potential.

Schmitz should be another beneficiary of Wilson’s presence. Having a veteran quarterback in the backfield can make life much easier for a center. Wilson can read defenses at the line of scrimmage, call protections, and identify blitzers, taking a lot of pressure off Schmitz’s shoulders.

Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson mentioned in his introductory press conference that he felt like Jalin Hyatt has untapped potential. Hyatt stepped into the league as a true deep threat. Wilson is one of the best deep ball passers in the NFL. This connection could finally spark Hyatt’s breakout as he enters his third season in the league.

Dru Phillips

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dru Phillips was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises in 2024. He burst onto the scene as a rookie, becoming a key cog in the defensive machine from the nickel cornerback position.

Entering the second season of his career, the Giants will bank on Phillips continuing to improve as they prepare to face a gauntlet of wide receiver talent in the NFC East.