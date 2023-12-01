Ex-Giants safety accidentally tells mic’d up Saquon Barkley: ‘You lucky we a**’

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have won two consecutive games, and while they still hold the 6th overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, they are also only two games out of a Wild Card spot. The life of a Giants fan is one that shouldn’t be envied, but the team remains in the mix, and beating the Green Bay Packers would go a long way toward improving their playoff chances.

The Giants’ Playoff Hopes Remain Alive…Barely

However, many would argue that a top draft selection would allow the team to draft a new quarterback, which may be in their best interest. Beating two bad teams in the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots didn’t do them any favors in that regard. In fact, after the Giants’ win over the Patriots this past Sunday, safety Jabrill Peppers made a hilarious comment to running back Saquon Barkley.

Not knowing that Barkley was mic’d up, Peppers said, “you lucky we a**.”

Of course, the NFL released the footage, a scenario that likely didn’t make Bill Belichick very happy. Peppers is having a good season with New England after spending three years with the Giants after being traded by the Cleveland Browns. Over 11 games, he’s collected 62 tackles and five tackles for a loss with New England, but it wasn’t enough to help them secure another win this past weekend.

On the other hand, the Giants barely scraped together 10 points, courtesy of an Isaiah Hodgins 12-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Tommy DeVito. Big Blue sits at 4–8 on the season but has a difficult end of the year coming up.

After the Packers, they have a matchup against the New Orleans Saints but face off against the Eagles twice and the Rams in between. There’s a very realistic scenario where the Giants don’t win another game this season, putting them in a spot to draft the top quarterback, but their playoff hopes aren’t dead yet, and the coaching staff is likely indicating as much.