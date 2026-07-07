The Giants can feel better about their roster and still understand why the outside view is not exactly warm.

ESPN ranked their projected starting lineup 23rd in the NFL, up from 27th last year but still buried in the bottom half of the league. Fair enough. The Giants improved, but they are not done proving anything.

The interesting part is that ESPN pointed to Isaiah Likely as the offensive x-factor. With Malik Nabers still working back from injury and the receiver room carrying a lot of projection, Likely’s $40 million deal has to become more than a nice Harbaugh reunion piece.

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Giants need Likely to be more than useful

Likely had 27 catches for 307 yards and one touchdown for Baltimore last season, but the Giants are paying for more than his 2025 box score. They are paying for the player who can win against linebackers, give Jaxson Dart an easy middle-of-the-field option, and help the offense survive if the outside receiver group is not fully healthy.

The job is real. Dart needs layups in this offense. He also needs players who can punish defenses when they sit back and dare him to make the boring throw. Likely has to be part of that answer.

The other ESPN note is the one Giants fans will like less: defensive tackle is still a concern after the Dexter Lawrence trade and Roy Robertson-Harris injury. DJ Reader and Shelby Harris give them veteran bodies, but the depth is not exactly calming.

NY Giants still have holes to answer

The Giants’ edge group is the easy sell. Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Arvell Reese give them real heat off the edge.

Everything else is less settled. Likely has to give the offense a reliable second lane, and the interior defensive line needs someone to play better than expected. No. 23 feels harsh, but not crazy. The Giants have improved. Now they have to look like it when camp turns into real football.