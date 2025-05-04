Do the Giants have trouble on their hands with oft-injured veteran kicker?

The New York Giants rebuilt much of their roster this offseason, addressing key areas of weakness in an effort to make a more competitive team in 2025. However, one key area went overlooked: the kicker position.

Veteran kicker Graham Gano is expected to return as the team’s starter in 2025. However, Gano’s last two seasons with the Giants have been a significant step down from his first three seasons with the team. After back-to-back seasons of regression, do the Giants have cause to worry about Gano?

Graham Gano has clearly regressed over the last two years

Through the first two seasons Gano spent with New York, he was performing as one of the top kickers in the NFL. He joined Big Blue in 2020 and converted an impeccable 96.9% of his field goal attempts, including 5-6 from 50+ yards.

Gano appeared in all 50 games for New York from 2020 through 2022. He converted 91.8% (89-97) of his field goals in that span. However, injuries have limited Gano to just 18 games across the last two seasons — that’s 16 games missed due to injuries.

Across those two injury-plagued seasons, Gano has converted just 71.4% of his field goal attempts (20-28) — a clear regression from his high marks in the three seasons prior. After a couple of crucial misses and a significant amount of missed time in 2024, some fans are beginning to wonder if Gano is nearing the end of his time in the Big Apple.

The Giants should look to bring in some competition at kicker

Considering the regression Gano has gone through over the last couple of years, the Giants should be proactive and bring in some competition at the kicker position for the summer and training camp.

After all, Gano is 38 years old — hardly a long-term solution. The Giants could save $3.16 million if they cut Gano pre-June 1st and $4.42 million if they cut him post-June 1st (per Over The Cap). The financial upside is rather significant. If Gano is being outperformed by a cheaper, younger kicker during training camp, he could find himself released.