The Giants made a loud offseason in plenty of places, but DJ Reader might have the job that decides whether the defense has a spine or just a nice collection of pass-rush clips.

Reader is not here to win a popularity contest. He is here because Dexter Lawrence is gone, the interior depth is unproven, and the Giants cannot spend another season getting shoved around when opponents decide to stop being cute.

A recent NFC East defensive line ranking put the Giants at the bottom of the division, and I get why. Losing Lawrence changes the whole room. It also puts Reader in the awkward position of being both the veteran stabilizer and the guy everyone compares to someone he was never signed to be.

Why the Giants need the boring part

Reader’s two-year deal is not flashy. His stat line will not flood a highlight package. If he is doing his job, a lot of the best work might look like two bodies stuck at the line while linebackers get to run free.

Exactly what the Giants need, basically. They already have speed and violence on the edges. The problem is simpler inside: hold the point, keep second-and-4 from becoming second-and-1, and make offenses work instead of leaning into the easiest answer on the call sheet.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) talks with media after organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reader has started 128 regular-season games in his career, and the Giants signed him for the adult-in-the-room stuff as much as the size. At 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, he gives them a true anchor instead of another body pretending to be one.

The Reader bet has less margin now

The original appeal looked cleaner when Reader was expected to support Lawrence. After Lawrence’s exit, the ask changed. Reader now has to carry more early-down weight while Shelby Harris, Darius Alexander, Bobby Jamison-Travis, and Leki Fotu fight for trust around him.

I don’t hate the idea. Reader has been good for a long time, and nose tackles age differently when their game is built on power, hands, and balance. The concern is volume. The Giants cannot ask him to be Lawrence, play every ugly snap, and clean up every mistake behind him.

That means the real test is not whether Reader can still play. He can. The real test is whether the Giants built enough around him to keep the whole thing from becoming one veteran trying to hold up a wall with both shoulders.