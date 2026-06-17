The Giants can sell the Dexter Lawrence trade as a hard reset. They still have to prove it was the right one.

That move is going to follow this team into training camp because Lawrence was not a replaceable rotational piece. He was the interior force, the identity player, and the kind of defensive tackle most teams spend years trying to find.

They got premium draft capital back and used the offseason to rebuild the front in a different shape, which is fine as long as the new shape holds up.

The Giants are asking the front to win differently

Lawrence gave the Giants rare pocket-wrecking power from the middle. Replacing that with one player was never realistic, so the plan has become more spread out: D.J. Reader’s mass, Brian Burns’ edge pressure, Abdul Carter’s explosiveness, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s rebound attempt, and a deeper linebacker group behind them.

That can work, but it is a different formula. The Giants are moving from one dominant interior centerpiece to a collection of pressure points. The margin gets thinner if injuries hit or if Reader does not give them enough early-down control.

Roy Robertson-Harris’ Achilles injury already made the depth question louder. Josh Tupou helps with size, but nobody should confuse patching a rotation with replacing a star.

Joe Schoen owns this one

Joe Schoen’s extension ties him to John Harbaugh, Jaxson Dart, and the next version of this roster. The Lawrence trade belongs near the top of that list. If Francis Mauigoa becomes a long-term answer with the pick they landed, the decision looks a lot cleaner. If the defensive interior leaks all season, nobody will care how logical it sounded in March.

I understand the cap and timeline argument. Expensive veterans on rebuilding rosters create difficult choices. But Lawrence was the type of player good teams usually keep and build around.

The Giants made the bold call. Now they have to live with the most basic football test attached to it: can they stop people without the best defensive tackle they had?