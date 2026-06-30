The Giants can call their receiver room underrated if they want. The outside view is a lot colder.

ESPN ranked the Giants 31st in the league among skill-position groups, and that is the kind of insult that lands because it is not completely ridiculous. Malik Nabers’ health remains a major variable, the tight end room has to prove it can scare anyone, and Darnell Mooney is being asked to be more than a nice accessory.

Mooney is the interesting piece here. He is not being sold as the star, but the Giants need him to play like a legitimate weekly problem if this offense is going to give Jaxson Dart enough help.

Giants need Mooney to stretch the picture

Mooney brings speed and route quickness, which this offense badly needed. The Giants cannot live on Nabers isolation targets and hopeful checkdowns. They need a second receiver who can win early, threaten deep, and punish defenses that roll coverage toward the obvious No. 1.

It is a bigger job than it sounds. If Nabers is limited or eased back, Mooney’s role gets louder fast. If Nabers is fully healthy, Mooney still has to make defenses pay for cheating.

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The ranking is not destiny, but it does expose the bet. The Giants spent the offseason trying to make the offense look faster and more adult. Mooney has to be part of the proof, not another name everyone talks themselves into during June workouts.

The pressure is really on the supporting cast

I do not hate the Giants’ plan here. Mooney gives them a type of receiver they lacked, and Dart should benefit from more space if the timing develops. The problem is that the whole group still feels one injury away from getting thin again.

Cam Skattebo can help if the run game travels. Theo Johnson can help if he becomes a steady middle-field target. Still, Mooney is the cleanest veteran answer in the receiver room, and the Giants need him to make the ranking look lazy.

If he does, the offense has a chance to feel very different. If he does not, Dart might spend another season trying to make a limited group look better than it is.