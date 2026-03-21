The New York Giants’ defensive interior remains a massive point of contention as the 2026 free agency period enters its later stages. The depth behind Dexter Lawrence is still dangerously thin.

Naturally, the “Clemson Connection” has fans clamoring for a reunion between Lawrence and his former “Power Rangers” teammate, Christian Wilkins. On paper, adding a defensive tackle of Wilkins’ caliber is the exact type of move John Harbaugh would covet to finalize a his defensive front.

However, the reality of Wilkins’ current status—marred by a season-ending injury and a bizarre exit from Las Vegas—makes this a high-stakes gamble that New York may not be ready to take.

The Medical and Locker Room Red Flags

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The primary hurdle for any team looking to sign Christian Wilkins is the status of his left foot. Wilkins missed the entire 2025 season after suffering a Jones fracture just five games into his massive $110 million deal with the Raiders in 2024.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilkins is still actively rehabbing and declined a second surgery recommended by the Raiders’ medical staff—a move that ultimately led Las Vegas to cut him and attempt to void $35.2 million in guarantees.

Schefter reported that 26 teams have reached out, but the fact that he remains unsigned nearly nine months after his release suggests that NFL front offices are wary of his medical floor.

The situation that led to Christian Wilkins’ release is a “tough one to overcome” and the reason he is still unsigned, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. In combination with his foot injury, rumors surfaced of locker room misconduct that led to his release as well.

Wilkins Could Help Fix the Giants’ Run Defense

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If the Giants were to pull the trigger, they would be getting a defensive tackle who, when healthy, is a top-tier run defender and a consistent interior pass-rusher. Wilkins has accumulated 22.5 sacks and 45 tackles for loss over his career, and his familiarity with Lawrence could create a force multiplier on the defensive interior.

Before the foot injury in Week 5 of the 2024 season, Wilkins was actually playing at an elite level for the Raiders. His 80.2 PFF run-defense grade was tracking as the third-best in the NFL among defensive tackles. Prior to 2024, Wilkins was an “Ironman,” missing only two games in five seasons. But he has now missed 29 of his last 34 possible games.

With Big Blue balancing a tight budget and already having young, cost-controlled depth to consider, a reunion might remain nothing more than a Clemson fantasy unless Wilkins is willing to sign a heavily incentive-laden “prove-it” deal.