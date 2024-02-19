Could the Giants sign a future Hall of Fame WR in free agency?

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to add playmakers to their offense this offseason. While drafting a wide receiver in the first round seems to be a popular option, they could also aim to find an established veteran in free agency to bolster their receiving corps.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in danger of losing their top playmaker Mike Evans in free agency. Evans and the Buccaneers are still far apart in contract negotiations, which could ultimately make him an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. If he hits the open market, the Giants should make signing Evans a top priority.

Mike Evans could be a top free-agency target for the Giants

Evans is “trending toward” free agency barring an unexpected change in his negotiations with the Buccaneers. If he does hit the open market, Evans will be among the top players available this offseason.

Across the past 10 years, Evans has built a Hall of Fame resume with the Buccaneers. After totaling 1,255 yards in 2023, Evans became the first player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He proved to still be capable of putting together elite numbers despite being 30 years old.

Now entering year 11, Evans could be playing for a new team in 2024. Having spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, Evans is now seeking a new contract that Tampa Bay seems unwilling to hand out. This could create an opportunity for the Giants to snag Evans in free agency.

Evans would immediately transform the Giants’ offense. He racked up 79 receptions for 1,255 yards and a league-high 13 touchdowns in 2023. Evans is still playing at a high level and would give the Giants a No. 1 receiver capable of racking up high yardage and scoring points for the first time in a long time. However, signing Evans would be no easy task.

Could the Giants afford to sign Evans?

The veteran receiver will have a competitive market in free agency as one of the top talents available. Additionally, the Giants would need to be prepared to pay up for Evans, who has a projected market value of $23.8 million in average annual salary.

The Giants would struggle to afford Evans in free agency due to their limited salary cap space this offseason. While Evans would be a game-changing acquisition, it is unlikely that the Giants will be able to find a way to bring him in this offseason.