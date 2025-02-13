Could the Giants let another disappointing draft pick hit free agency in 2025?

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants will have a big decision to make regarding the future of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The third-year player will be entering the final year of his rookie deal next season, with him set to have a club option in 2026.

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux could hit free agency after next season

Thibodeaux told Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advanced Media at Radio Row during the Super Bowl week what his plans could be moving forward, hinting at the possibility that he could hit the open market as soon as next offseason.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, I was a high draft pick who came in with Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll,” Thibodeaux said. “I’m excited to see (what happens). If they don’t pick it up, I have the option to go to the market, which creates a whole other dynamic.”

If the Giants were to pick up his club option for 2026, he would be guaranteed $16.1 million for that season. The 2022 fifth overall pick has had a polarizing career thus far, and perhaps one that has been particularly underwhelming given what his expectations were.

Thibodeaux has not lived up to expectations

Last season, he recorded 28 tackles including eight for a loss to go along with 5.5 sacks. In his rookie season, he only recorded four sacks but followed that up with 11.5 in his sophomore season. The potential is there, but New York has yet to see him blossom into a star at his position, making their decision on him and his future with the team even more challenging.

On the one hand, he is only 24 years old and has plenty of room to grow. However, on the other hand, Thibodeaux is going to want to get a big payday when he’s due for one, and the Giants would have to make a hefty financial commitment to a player that is not guaranteed to have an incredible impact.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

New York is coming off one of their worst seasons in the history of the franchise, as they posted just a 3-14 record last season and had very few position areas perform well. Thibodeaux’s future could be dependent on both the team’s performance in 2025 as well as his own individually.

Ultimately, the Giants and Thibodeaux’s long-term plans with the organization will be one of the top storylines heading into next season.