Could the Giants land this athletic wide receiver in Round 2?

The New York Giants need to add speed and size to their receiving corps in 2024. This upcoming draft class is filled with talent at the wide receiver position, which should cause some players to fall down the board a little further than expected.

FSU WR Keon Coleman was once believed to be a potential top-15 draft pick. However, his stock has taken a hit recently and Coleman is now viewed as a likely day-two selection. If the Giants want to take a wide receiver in the second round, Coleman could be among the top options.

Will Keon Coleman fall far enough for the Giants to draft him?

The hype around Coleman has simmered down after he posted a disappointing 4.61s 40-yard-dash time at the Combine. But despite the lackluster forty time, Coleman’s performance in the receiving gauntlet drill stood out. Coleman reached the fastest speed of his group during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest forty time (4.61s), per Next Gen Stats.

Keon Coleman (@FSUFootball) reached the fastest speed of group 8 during the gauntlet drill (20.36 mph), despite recording the slowest forty time (4.61s).#NFLCombine x @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/1SioPdOPNU — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Game speed is different from workout speed and Coleman’s game speed is elite. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound wideout has the size and speed combination to be a problem at the next level, despite his limited production in college (50 receptions, 658 yards, and 11 touchdowns in 2023). The Giants would be upgrading the size and athleticism of their receiving corps with Coleman in Round 2.