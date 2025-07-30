Could the Giants add depth at wide receiver in free agency amidst piling injuries?

The New York Giants held their breath on Tuesday after superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a shoulder injury during practice.

However, they later breathed a sigh of relief, as Nabers is thankfully expected to be OK.

But regardless of the long-term outlook for Nabers, they will need to make do without him for the time being — as they already have been doing with Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

The Giants’ receiving corps is banged up

Both Robinson and Hyatt have missed multiple practices this summer as they deal with injuries. Bryce Ford-Wheaton tore his Achilles and is out for the season. Now the Giants’ receiving corps is left thin with undrafted rookies taking first-team reps during team drills.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While this provides a great opportunity for UDFA rookies, such as Beaux Collins, Dalen Cambre, Jordan Bly, and Juice Wells, it also could spell reasons for concern regarding the Giants depth at wide receiver.

Could the Giants sign a wide receiver?

The Giants have explored the possibility of adding depth at wide receiver this offseason. Now that they’re banged up at the position, they could re-enter the market.

Earlier this offseason, the Giants brought veteran WR Gabe Davis in for a free-agent visit. He could be an intriguing addition for the Giants to reconsider now.

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

There are other veteran wide receivers still available in free agency who the Giants could also consider, including Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Nelson Agholor.

Adding depth at wide receiver might become a priority for the Giants, especially if they expect any of their three banged-up starters to be out for a significant period of time.