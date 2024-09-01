Could Giants’ rookie running back steal snaps in 2024?

September 1, 2024
NFL: Detroit Lions at New York Giants, tyrone tracy
Credit: Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will have a deep running back room this season, with Devin Singletary expected to get the majority of snaps in the backfield, and Eric Gray could potentially have a larger role as well. However, the team has another halfback on the depth chart that could also play an impactful role right away.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. could play a big role on the Giants in 2024

Jul 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries a ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrone Tracy Jr., the Giants’ fifth-round draft pick in 2024, could be a major component of their offense this season. Tracy is a versatile tailback with plenty of experience as a primary rusher and a receiver. The Giants need depth in both areas this season following the loss of Saquon Barkley in free agency, and Tracy could fill in that void.

The 24-year-old was produced strong seasons during his collegiate career, totaling 871 receiving yards and five touchdowns in four years at Iowa, and accumulating 854 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in his two seasons at Purdue. The ability to be a positive contributor in both areas is a massive luxury for the G-men.

Tracy saw limited action in the preseason after an ankle injury that was initially feared to be more significant. In his preseason snaps, he had five rushing attempts for 26 yards but didn’t make a play in the receiving game.

Tracy could be playing for the future Giants’ RB1 job

East Rutherford , NJ — May 10, 2024 -- Running back fifth round draft pick, Tyrone Tracy Jr. as the NY Giants hold their Rookie Camp and introduce their new draft picks.
Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Given the injury scare, the Giants might be reluctant to utilize him heavily at the start of the season, especially with how little preseason action he received. However, as the season progresses, he could see his snap volume increase week-by-week and suddenly become a major part of the team’s offensive game plan.

Tracy has a lot of upside given his versatility, and the Giants will want to make the most of that as soon as possible. It is unlikely that he would take the RB1 job from Singletary at any point during the season unless an injury came about, but a strong rookie campaign could put him in consideration for the starting job next season and beyond.

