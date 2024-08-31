The Giants have a very underrated wide receiver heading into the 2024 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are a lot of unknowns about the New York Giants and the talent level of their young players this upcoming season, but one wide receiver is set to showcase the potential that he flashed a couple of seasons ago before an injury delayed his development.

Wan’Dale Robinson is a hidden talent on the Giants

Wan’Dale Robinson is expected to play a big role in the Giants’ offense in the 2024 season as he enters his third year in the NFL. With Sterling Shepard no longer with the G-men, the door is now open for Robinson to blossom into a solid wide receiver this year.

Rookie Malik Nabers is going to be the Giants’ No. 1 receiving target, but Robinson figures to be the second option and be very useful for yards after the catch. At only 5-8, 185 pounds, it is unlikely that he will see a lot of downfield action, as Nabers and Jalin Hyatt will be most impactful in that role thanks to their speed and size.

Despite that, Robinson’s agility with his shorter frame makes it harder for defenses to bring him down, which makes him a breakout candidate heading into this season. Robinson has played 21 career games and has totaled 752 receiving yards and 83 receptions with two touchdowns. He played in just six games his rookie season before a torn ACL shortened that campaign. He returned from the injury early last season, but it took him several weeks to get going.

Robinson will be impactful for getting first downs

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now that he is fully healthy entering the 2024 season, Robinson could finally take a substantial leap in his development and become a very serviceable WR2, especially in situations where a first down by the offense is needed. Last season, he recorded 29 first downs on 60 receptions, and 13 of his 23 receptions went for first downs in his rookie season.

The Giants could benefit from having a reliable first down target at their disposal, as they had the third-fewest amount of first downs by a team last season with just 267. While Robinson doesn’t figure to be a deep ball threat, he can still be highly productive in the passing game with short gains. The third-year wideout credits head coach Brian Daboll for looking to get him involved in the offensive scheme.

“Especially this year, feeling healthy and like I can do everything I want to with the ball in my hand, sometimes the best play is to get it in the playmaker’s hands and let them do what they do,” Robinson said via The New York Post. “Dabes does a great job of finding ways to create space for me.”

As the regular season commences, Robinson will be a player to watch closely all season long as he continues his development as an NFL wideout. A strong season will only guarantee him a larger role in the years to come.