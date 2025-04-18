Could Giants luck into top-2 QB prospect plummeting to end of the 1st round?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to do their homework ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, hosting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders for a private workout on Thursday. While it’s no surprise the Giants are exploring every option at No. 3 overall, the timing of this workout arrives as Sanders’ stock is reportedly starting to fall at a rapid pace.

Despite some eye-popping numbers from his 2024 campaign, teams are beginning to question whether the upside matches the production.

A Polished Passer, but Questions Remain

Sanders was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football last season, boasting a 73.4% completion rate and an 81.8% adjusted completion percentage. He threw for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions—numbers that, on the surface, scream top-five pick.

But dig a little deeper and you’ll find the cracks that are beginning to widen.

Sanders doesn’t have elite arm strength. His deep balls tend to float, and he doesn’t have the kind of zip on outside throws that NFL teams crave. Add in the fact that he’s a subpar athlete and drifts in the pocket—lacking the mobility many modern offenses look for—and it’s easy to see why some teams are backing off.

Giants Expected to Pass at No. 3

While the Giants gave Sanders a close look, the buzz around the league is that they’re leaning toward taking the best player available instead. That could mean dynamic two-way threat Travis Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, both of whom would be immediate contributors on day one.

With veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston already on the roster, the Giants may not feel urgency to reach for a developmental quarterback who won’t see the field much in 2025.

A Dramatic Fall in Play?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter added fuel to the fire, suggesting that Sanders could experience a significant slide come draft night.

“It certainly feels like his range … is three to 21,” Schefter said. “And I don’t like the chances of him going nine.”

That kind of uncertainty is rare for a quarterback who spent the bulk of the college season inside the top-10 conversation. But the NFL is about traits as much as production, and Sanders’ perceived ceiling just isn’t exciting enough for some teams at the top.

There’s still time for teams to shift course, but for now, the arrow appears to be pointing down for one of the most polarizing prospects in the draft.

Is there a world where Sanders drops so far he falls in range of the Giants trading back up into the 1st round for him? We will find out next week.