Greg Newsome II signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Giants for just $3 million guaranteed in March, and through OTAs and minicamp, he has lined up as the Giants’ first-team boundary corner opposite Paulson Adebo. The Giants did not spend big to fix the position. They spent smart, and so far the bet is cashing.

A reclamation project priced like a backup

Newsome arrived as a former 20th overall pick from the 2021 class whose stock had cratered enough to make him affordable. The Browns dealt him to Jacksonville on October 9, 2025, sending him and a 2026 sixth-round pick for Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh. Four months later, he was a free agent on a minimum-adjacent prove-it deal.

The film underneath the reputation is more functional than the contract suggests. Newsome posted a 55.4 overall PFF grade across 12 games and 11 starts for the Jaguars in 2025, with a 56.8 coverage grade that ranked 81st among 114 qualified corners (PFF). That is middling, not good, but it is steady professional coverage from a 25-year-old with 37 career pass breakups and three interceptions on his ledger.

The Banks contrast the Giants can’t ignore

Banks gave the Giants the worst qualified season at the position in 2025, and the numbers are brutal. He finished with a 42.4 overall PFF grade, 112th of 114 qualified corners, and a 45.0 coverage grade that landed 110th, while quarterbacks who targeted him posted a 149.7 passer rating and zero interceptions came back the other way (PFF). The Giants responded by declining his fifth-year option on May 1, walking away from a $12.633 million guarantee for 2027 and dropping him into a contract year.

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Cornerback (2025) PFF overall PFF coverage Coverage rank (of 114) INTs Greg Newsome II 55.4 56.8 81st 1 Deonte Banks 42.4 45.0 110th 0

The gap is not enormous in raw grade, but the price is the point. Newsome costs the Giants $3 million in real risk on a one-year term, while Banks is the sunk first-round cost the staff already chose not to extend.

What minicamp actually showed

Newsome held the starting boundary job through the spring without giving it back, and the staff let the order stand into the final minicamp practices. Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s aggressive man-heavy looks ask corners to live on an island, and Newsome’s experience handling outside reps is exactly the profile that the scheme rewards.

Banks flashed across a strong minicamp stretch, coming away with an interception and multiple pass breakups while playing with visibly higher confidence than the player who bottomed out a year ago. The rookie complicates it further: second-round pick Colton Hood, the 37th selection out of Tennessee and a player many evaluators graded in the first round, is already in the rotation.

The math that makes Newsome the smart bet

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Three corners are chasing two outside jobs, and the Giants built the situation so that none of them is owed anything. Newsome has to fend off a motivated Banks and a first-round-caliber rookie once the pads come on in July, and his middling Jacksonville tape leaves room for any of the three to take the spot. That is the design working as intended.

A $3 million flier on a former first-rounder bought the Giants a three-man competition that punishes their biggest 2025 liability and costs almost nothing if it fails. They did not need a splash at corner. They needed leverage, and now they have it.