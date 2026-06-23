The Giants signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract, making him the third veteran receiver they added this spring after Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios. All three came on veteran-minimum money.

Each of those moves points back to Malik Nabers, who is working his way back from a torn ACL while the Giants stack experienced bodies behind him in case the timeline slips.

The Giants are building insurance behind Malik Nabers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Nabers underwent a cleanup procedure on his right knee this offseason to clear scar tissue after tearing the ACL last season, a recovery the team has described as more complicated than a routine rehab. General manager Joe Schoen still expects him to be ready for the Week 1 opener against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that opening night is in some jeopardy, h/t NFL.com.

Three veteran-minimum signings are how the Giants intend to hedge that uncertainty. The Giants are not paying any of these receivers to be a No. 1, but they are buying enough proven snaps to survive a slow start if Nabers needs more time. Beckham, Berrios, and Smith-Schuster are all experienced and reliable.

For Smith-Schuster in particular, he has an opportunity to make an impact as a wide receiver with comfort and familiarity with the system; that’s his separating attribute. He spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing under former Chiefs and current Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Veteran WR addition 2026 contract NFL résumé Odell Beckham Jr. 1-yr, $1.3M veteran, returning to New York JuJu Smith-Schuster 1-yr, veteran minimum 481 career catches, 5,624 yards, 33 TD Braxton Berrios 1-yr, veteran minimum 91 games, slot and return work

Smith-Schuster gives Dart a reliable underneath target

Smith-Schuster’s career line of 481 receptions for 5,624 yards and 33 touchdowns is built on volume from the slot and short-to-intermediate routes rather than vertical explosiveness. That profile fits a Giants offense breaking in a second-year quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who needs dependable targets on early downs while the staff leans on the run.

Berrios rounds out the group as a slot and return option, having played 91 games across stops with the Jets, Dolphins, and Texans. Neither he nor Smith-Schuster changes the ceiling of the room, but both raise its floor.

The depth chart now hinges on Nabers’ health

Beckham’s return drew the headlines, and the Giants may have to lean on him more than they planned. Smith-Schuster’s arrival reinforces the point: the team is preparing for a stretch where Nabers is limited or unavailable.

If Nabers is on the field by the opener, this group becomes complementary depth and a low-cost luxury. If he is not, Smith-Schuster and the rest of the veteran additions stop being insurance and start being the plan.