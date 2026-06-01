The Giants can talk about identity all summer, but Cam Skattebo is one of the few players who can make it feel real immediately.

The 2,000-yard confidence is the fun quote. The more important piece is his Week 1 timeline. Skattebo said, “Week 1, I’ll be ready to go,” while working back from a broken right fibula and dislocated ankle, and if that holds, John Harbaugh gets a shortcut to the offense he clearly wants.

I do not mean the Giants should hand him 25 touches in the opener. I mean his presence changes what the offense can lean on while Jaxson Dart settles in and Malik Nabers ramps back toward full speed.

Skattebo gives the offense a tone-setter

Skattebo’s rookie sample was short, but it was loud. He had 101 carries for 410 yards and five touchdowns, plus 24 catches for 207 yards and two more scores across eight games. Add it up, and the Giants got 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns before the injury shut him down.

The efficiency was not empty either. Skattebo finished with an 80.5 overall grade in 2025, ranking 13th among qualified running backs. He ran with force, caught the ball well enough to stay on the field, and gave the Giants a different physical personality.

Harbaugh needs exactly that kind of tone-setter. A run-first structure is a lot easier to install when the lead back actually scares tacklers. The Giants can dress up formations with Patrick Ricard, lean on Tyrone Tracy’s burst, and use Skattebo as the hammer who keeps the whole thing honest.

The run game can protect Dart and Nabers

The Giants’ offense should not ask Dart to be Superman in September. It also should not ask Nabers to carry full WR1 volume before the knee is completely trusted. A functional run game buys both of them time.

Skattebo helps there because he makes second-and-5 realistic. That sounds simple, but it changes play-calling. Harbaugh and the staff can build off play-action, use heavier sets, and force defenses to respect downhill football before trying to create explosives outside.

Tracy still matters. Devin Singletary still has a role. But Skattebo is the one who makes the identity feel less theoretical because his running style matches the entire offseason blueprint.

The risk is obvious. Lower-body injuries are brutal for backs, and confidence does not always mean the old burst is back. The Giants need to ramp him intelligently through camp and make sure the contact balance, cuts, and trust in the ankle all return.

If they get close to the old Skattebo by Week 1, the offense gets a cheat code for its own transition. The Giants can be physical while Dart grows, patient while Nabers builds, and tougher to play against before the passing game fully catches up.