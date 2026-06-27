The Giants are going to keep getting treated like a bottom-tier skill group until somebody gives the rest of the league a reason to stop snickering. Fair enough. Last season handed people plenty of material.

Cam Skattebo is one of the reasons I would be careful about writing the whole room off in permanent ink. He is coming back from the ankle injury that chopped up a promising rookie year, and if the juice is still there, the Giants have a much different backfield conversation than the lazy version suggests.

Cam Skattebo had 410 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns in eight games as a rookie. It is real production, especially inside an offense that spent too much of the year looking like it was searching for the instruction manual.

Cam Skattebo carries during minicamp. Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Giants need Skattebo’s edge back

The funny thing with Skattebo is that nobody needs a complicated scouting paragraph to understand the appeal. He runs angry, catches enough to stay on the field, and gives an offense some personality. The Giants have lacked that kind of reliable bite for a while.

Of course, the ankle matters. It is one thing to say he will be ready. It is another to watch him take contact, cut through traffic, and keep his balance when the first tackler hits him low. Running backs can look healthy in June and still need time once the real violence arrives.

Still, I would rather bet on a player with actual contact balance and production than pretend every outside ranking has the Giants perfectly solved. Some of this group is fragile, but Skattebo is the type of fragile that can get annoying for defenses if he is right.

Skattebo can help Jaxson Dart breathe

The quarterback part matters here. Jaxson Dart cannot spend 2026 carrying the offense alone, especially if the passing game is still waiting on full health and consistency around him. A dependable Skattebo gives the Giants a cleaner early-down answer and a useful safety valve.

That also changes how Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary fit. Instead of forcing one back to solve everything, the Giants can build a rotation with different textures. Power, receiving work, pace, pass protection, all of it becomes less desperate.

The ranking crowd may still need to see it first. Fine. Skattebo gets the chance to make them look late, and if his ankle cooperates, I think he can.