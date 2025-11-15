The New York Giants are back on the hunt for their next head coach after firing Brian Daboll just three-and-a-half years into his tenure. The Giants’ head coaching gig is expected to be among the most desirable available this offseason, potentially drawing some huge news into the mix.

Among those rumored to be interested was legendary ex-Patriots head Bill Belichick, who was a member of the Giants’ organization as a defensive coordinator during the 1980s, helping lead Big Blue to their first two Super Bowl victories.

However, Belichick has put those rumors to bed.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick puts Giants head coaching rumors to rest

Belichick released a statement this weekend expressing his lack of interest in coaching the Giants and his commitment to his tasks at hand as the head coach at the University of North Carolina.

“I have great respect and genuinely care for the New York Giants organization and both the Mara and Tisch families. The New York Giants played an important role in my life and in my coaching journey. It was a privilege for me to work for the Mara family and be a member of Coach Parcells’ staff for over a decade. However, despite circulating rumors, I have not and will not pursue any NFL head coaching vacancies,” Belichick wrote in his statement.

“Since arriving in Chapel Hill, my commitment to the UNC Football program has not wavered. We have tremendous support from the university, our alumni, and the entire Carolina community. My focus remains solely on continuing to improve this team, develop our players, and build a program that makes Tar Heel fans proud.

“We’re on to Wake Forest.”

Belichick remains focused on the task at hand in North Carolina, despite the rumored interest he might have had in becoming the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Insiders believed Belichick was a top candidate for the Giants’ job

Prior to Belichick’s statement, several reports had come out indicating that he would be interested in taking the Giants’ next head coaching job.

“I think Bill would walk on hot coals to get that job,” Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer said on The Rich Eisen Show.

NFL insider Gary Myers suggested that Belichick would be interested as well:

“..He’d walk from Chapel Hill to East Rutherford for this job, I really believe that,” said Myers.

But Myers recently updated that report following Belichick’s statement, stating on X that the legendary head coach has “burned all bridges” in the Giants’ organization.

I admit I thought Belichick to the Giants made some sense. But that was before I was told today it would NEVER happen because Belichick had burned all bridges in the organization about 4-5 years ago and he was absolutely not going to be a candidate. I look at this as a smart… https://t.co/FpvSEXOJcs — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) November 15, 2025

Instead of a reunion with Belichick, the Giants will have to look elsewhere for Daboll’s successor, and many intriguing candidates have already begun to emerge.