The New York Giants have one of the richest histories in the NFL. Since joining the league in 1925, the franchise has produced moments that seem unbelievable today. Here are five Giants facts that sound fake but are completely true.

1. The Giants Won Four NFL Championships Before the Super Bowl Existed

The Giants’ success did not begin with the Super Bowl era. Before the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, they had already won four NFL Championships.

They won league titles in 1927, 1934, 1938, and 1956, giving the franchise eight total championships when their four Super Bowl victories are included.

2. Eli Manning Never Missed a Game Because of Injury

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Despite playing one of football’s toughest positions, Eli Manning never missed a regular-season game due to injury during his career.

He started 210 consecutive regular-season games from 2004 through 2017. His streak ended only after the Giants chose to bench him in 2017, not because of an injury.

3. The Giants Allowed Only Three Passing Touchdowns in an Entire Season

In 1950, the Giants allowed just three passing touchdowns all season.

In today’s pass-heavy NFL, teams often allow that many passing touchdowns in a single month, making the accomplishment almost impossible to imagine.

4. Lawrence Taylor Won NFL MVP as a Defensive Player

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Defensive players almost never win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Lawrence Taylor changed that in 1986, becoming one of only a handful of defensive players to win NFL MVP. That season, he recorded 20.5 sacks, won Defensive Player of the Year, and helped lead the Giants to their first Super Bowl championship.

5. The Giants Ended the Patriots’ Perfect Season

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The 2007 New England Patriots entered Super Bowl XLII with an 18-0 record and were one victory away from becoming the first team in NFL history to finish a 19-0 season.

Instead, the Giants pulled off one of the greatest upsets in NFL history, winning 17-14. The victory featured David Tyree’s unforgettable Helmet Catch and Eli Manning’s game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress.

Final Thoughts

The Giants have been part of the NFL for more than a century, and their history is filled with remarkable achievements. From winning championships before the Super Bowl existed to ending the Patriots’ bid for a perfect season, the franchise has produced some of the league’s most memorable moments.

What fact surprised you the most?