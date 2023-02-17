Dec 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (5) makes a reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to make it a priority to add more talent to their wide receiving corps. Big Blue’s most recent big-name free agency acquisition at the position, Kenny Golladay, has not panned out. Two years after inking KennyG to a four-year, $72 million deal, the Giants are once again in the market for a new number one wide receiver. But they will need to be careful heading into the offseason not to make the same mistakes as last time.

There are a few wide receivers that could be on the Giants’ radar this offseason. However, there are other free agents that the Giants should probably choose to stay away from this spring.

3 WRs the Giants should stay away from in free agency

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Fresh off the first Super Bowl victory of his career, JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit free agency this offseason. JuJu spent the 2022 season with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, incentive-laden deal.

Smith-Schuster could look to cash in with a long-term deal this offseason following a successful 2022 season and postseason run. JuJu totaled three touchdowns and 993 receiving yards (the second-highest total of his career) on 78 receptions in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.

Despite proving he still has the talent to compete at the highest level, Juju Smith-Schuster is not likely a good fit with the Giants. “As one executive noted, Schuster appears to be in the best position when he’s the No. 2 option on a team,” said Ari Meirov of PFF. The Giants are in the market for a primary receiving threat this offseason and are not in position to pay up for a premium secondary receiving option like JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Jarvis Landry

While he might be a cheaper option, the New York Giants should stay away from veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. After starting his career with seven straight seasons of at least 70 receptions and 750 receiving yards (2014-2020), Landry put up just 52 receptions for 570 yards in 2021 and 25 receptions for 272 yards in 2022.

Landry spent the 2022 season with the New Orleans Saints, playing in just nine games with three starts. Injuries held Landry back in 2021 before his release from the Browns, and they popped up again in New Orleans as Landry missed five games with an ankle injury in 2022.

Jarvis Landry is now 30 years old and has two back-to-back seasons of declining play and increasing injuries. This is not the direction the Giants need to go in this offseason.

DJ Chark

Another former LSU prospect, DJ Chark is a player who has yet to reach his potential in the NFL. Chark has displayed incredible talent at the NFL level in the past, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2019 when he went for a career-high 1,008 yards and eight scores on 73 catches. But injuries have held Chark back and kept him from realizing his full potential once again.

Chark signed a one-year, $10 million prove-it deal with the Lions last offseason. Detroit was hoping to get the best out of Chark this season but, once again, injuries got in the way. Chark played in only 10 games, missing six games this season with an ankle injury, and totaling just 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4 with a 4.34s 40-yard-dash time, Chark has the makings of a true outside receiver in the NFL. However, Chark’s inability to stay healthy is the reason the Giants should look to go in a different direction. The New York Giants wide receiving corps was decimated by injuries this past season. New York should aim to acquire more dependable receiving options for Daniel Jones this offseason.