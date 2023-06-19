3 second-year Giants that are primed for a breakout in 2023

Nov 20, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have a young roster filled with players primed to break out in 2023. New York’s 2022 draft class was ravaged by injuries as three players went down with season-ending injuries and only one (Micah McFadden) managed to stay healthy and play a full 17 games.

Entering 2023, several players from that draft class are set to take a big step forward in their sophomore seasons. Here are three second-year Giants that could have breakout campaigns in 2023:

1. WR Wan’Dale Robinson

Big Blue drafted Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of last year’s draft. Robinson was expected to have a big role in the offense last season but struggled to stay on the field due to injuries.

After suffering an injury in Week 1, Robinson was sidelined until Week 6. He then returned to the lineup and strung together a dominant performance in Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, totaling nine receptions for 100 yards in the first half. However, Robinson’s Week 11 outing was cut short, and ultimately so was his season as he suffered a torn ACL in the contest.

Robinson put his talent on full display and demonstrated the immense potential that he possesses against the Lions. If he stays healthy in 2023, Robinson has an opportunity to take on the Giants’ starting slot receiver position and embark on a breakout sophomore campaign.

2. DB Dane Belton

Defensive back Dane Belton saw a fair amount of playing time as a rookie in 2022. The Iowa product played in 15 games, made five starts, and showed a knack for getting his hands on the football. He snagged two interceptions in his rookie season and recovered two fumbles (one on special teams). Belton also totaled 31 combined tackles and did not surrender a single touchdown in coverage on 31 targets.

The departure of veteran safety Julian Love this offseason opens an opportunity for Belton. New York needs a new starter at the strong safety position and Belton could take on that role. As a versatile defensive back and playmaker, Belton could break out as a full-time starter in the Giants’ defense.

3. LB Darrian Beavers

Linebacker Darrian Beavers is one of the two members of Big Blue’s 2022 draft class that suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. Beavers was making waves in the summer, routinely turning heads at practice and making some nice plays in the preseason. An ACL tear suffered during the preseason stole Beavers’ rookie year from him before it ever got started, but he has an opportunity to see playing time as a sophomore.

The Giants signed LB Bobby Okereke this offseason to man-down the starting role. However, there is an open competition for the starting linebacker job alongside Okereke and Beavers is one of the players fighting for the job.

Beavers will have to beat out fellow draft classmate Micah McFadden for the role, but another solid summer of practices could put him in a position to start as LB2 in the Giants’ defense this season.