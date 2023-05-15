3 positions the Giants can still address in free agency

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Dane Belton (24) intercepts a pass intended for Houston Texans wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (4) as cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) helps during a game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants bolstered their roster in key areas this offseason through free agency and the draft. However, there is still some room for improvement. While New York managed to make some massive upgrades and add some key starters to the lineup, they are still in need of depth. Even though the market’s top free agents have all been signed, the Giants could still sign some leftover talent to address a few positions of need.

Giants could add depth at strong safety

It is currently unclear who will start at strong safety for the Giants this season. Following Julian Love’s departure in free agency, New York did little to replace him this offseason. They did draft S Gervarrius Owens, however, he is more of a free safety. Big Blue still needs a defensive back who can play in the box.

Dane Belton seems like a strong contender to take on this role. However, the Giants could use some depth at the position, and there are still a couple of free agents that could fit in.

New York could bring back Tony Jefferson who is still available after playing eight games with the Giants in 2022. A potential new face to consider, though, would be John Johnson III. The 28-year-old strong safety started 17 games for the Browns last season, totaling 101 combined tackles. Johnson could be a solid summer addition for Big Blue.

Do the Giants still need more at LB?

Despite signing LB Bobby Okereke in free agency this offseason, New York is still in need of depth at the position. Okereke will be the team’s LB1 this season, but LB2 is up for grabs.

Young players such as Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden will compete for the job, but adding another veteran to the mix would be wise. Both Beavers and McFadden are unproven talents that may still need time to develop.

The Giants did bring in Deion Jones for a visit earlier this offseason. The 28-year-old totaled 44 combined tackles in 11 games for the Browns last season. He could still be an option for New York if they decide to add depth over the summer.

The Giants need more pass-rushing depth

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, many analysts felt like it was a real possibility for the Giants to take an edge rusher within the first three rounds. Despite investing a second-round pick in Azeez Ojulari in 2021 and the fifth-overall pick in last year’s draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York still needs more talent on the edge.

It takes more than two good pass-rushers to win football games. Granted, Big Blue has some big rushers on the interior with Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams. However, behind Ojulari and Thibodeaux, they lack talent on the edge.

Behind Ojulari and Thibodeaux currently are Jihad Ward and Oshane Ximines. Ward is more of a run-stuffing EDGE and Ximines has struggled to make an impact in recent years.

The Giants could turn to Yannick Ngakoue, a speed-rusher still available in free agency. Ngakoue was once considered a rising star but has since become a journeyman, spending his last three seasons with four different teams. Still, though, Ngakoue has proven to be a quality player, totaling 9 or more sacks in each of his last two seasons.

At 28 years old, Ngakoue is still on the open market and could be a late-summer addition for a team in need of pass-rushing depth. The Giants could be that team.