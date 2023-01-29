2 cornerbacks the New York Giants could target in free agency

Jan 10, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrates after the AFC Wild Card playoff game win against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants need to revamp their secondary this offseason. Adoree’ Jackson continued to play at a high level as the Giants’ primary cornerback. However, opposite Jackson, the Giants had a weakness. When Jackson was out of the lineup with an injury, that weakness became even more apparent. This offseason, the Giants will need to bolster their boundary cornerback position. There are a few veteran cornerbacks that the Giants could target in free agency to improve their secondary.

2 cornerbacks the Giants could target this offseason

Marcus Peters

One free agent cornerback the Giants could target is Marcus Peters. The 30-year-old veteran cornerback has a connection to the Giants, having spent time with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore. Martindale was formerly the defensive coordinator of the Ravens where Peter has been playing since 2019.

Marcus Peters was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021 regular season after suffering a torn ACL at the end of the 2020 regular season. He returned to the field this season and proved he is still a capable NFL cornerback. Peters logged 47 combined tackles, six passes defended, and one interception in 2022.

The Giants could likely sign Marcus Peters to an inexpensive, one-year deal this offseason. Peters could reunite with Wink Martindale as the defense’s second cornerback opposite of Adoree’ Jackson. Cornerback depth was an issue for the Giants this season as the second cornerback spot became a revolving door during the regular season.

If Peters can stay healthy in 2022, he could contribute quality playing time to the Giants’ secondary. Marcus Peters is a strong, man-press cornerback that would fit perfectly into Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme (which Peters already has experience playing in).

Jonathan Jones

The Giants could sign versatile cornerback Jonathan Jones this offseason. Like Peters, Jones also missed the 2021 season with an injury. He returned to the lineup for the New England Patriots in 2022 playing a new role in the team’s defense. For the first six seasons of his career, Jonathan Jones typically lined up in the slot. This season, the Patriots asked Jones to move outside and play on the boundary.

Jonathan Jones proved he is capable of playing on the outside this season. He logged a career-high four interceptions and 11 passes defended to go along with 69 combined tackles and three forced fumbles. The 29-year-old defensive back could also cash in on a short-term deal with a wide market of teams valuing his versatility to play both inside and outside.

If Jonathan Jones were to sign with the New York Giants, they could have him lineup outside or in the slot. Jones has the versatility to play both roles at a starting level for the Giants. He is a gritty defensive back that excels in man coverage and holds his own in run defense, making Jonathan Jones a perfect fit in Wink Martindale’s defensive scheme.