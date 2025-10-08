Warriors will ramp up minutes in second preseason game



In a 111-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors‘ starters looked amazing, playing with poise, synergy, and intensity you’d expect from a regular season game.



The chemistry between Curry, Butler, and Draymond stood out, especially among the performance from newly acquired Warrior Al Horford.



Tonight, the Warriors will face the Portland Trail Blazers, and according to head coach Steve Kerr, the starters will see even more playing time.

Previewing the matchup against the Trail Blazers

Butler hosted a player-led minicamp in San Diego before the preseason, and it’s safe to say that much of the Warriors’ roster is in midseason form, as everyone has bought into the team’s ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship.



The Trail Blazers, led by head coach Chauncey Billups, showed promise last season with a young roster and aim to build on that by emphasizing a pace-and-space approach. The young guys moving off the ball and keeping it in constant motion will serve as a good test for Golden State ahead of the regular season, allowing them to evaluate their versatility against a youthful Blazers squad.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Blazers will be without Scoot Henderson in this game, meaning the offense will primarily run through Deni Avdija, who really found his rhythm with Portland last season.



Averaging 32 points in his final four games, he’ll look to bring his best in his minutes, supported by an improved cast including Jrue Holiday, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan, who have all shown growth.

Will Kuminga shine tonight for the Warriors?

De’Anthony Melton will be the only reason for an injury-related absence from Golden State tonight.



Seth Curry scrimmaged with the team yesterday and is listed as active, so he might be good to go for tonight’s matchup.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The veterans performed exceptionally in the preseason opener, but more aggressive performances from Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga would be a great way to build on how the vets played in that game. This regular season provides a great opportunity for Kuminga to take on more responsibility, easing the offensive burden from Curry and Butler.



He looked good playmaking against the Lakers, and with the fast-paced Blazers on deck, maybe Kuminga can be unleashed playing in transition.