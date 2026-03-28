The Golden State Warriors continued their late-season surge with a 131–126 win over the Washington Wizards, extending their streak to three victories and keeping their push for the eighth seed alive.



More importantly, the game reinforced a developing identity—one increasingly centered around Kristaps Porzingis as the primary offensive engine.

Porzingis still isn’t at his best yet

Porzingis scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds while making five three-pointers, but his impact went beyond the box score. Over the last ten games, he’s averaging 17.1 points and 1.4 blocks, signaling growing comfort within the Warriors’ system.

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Even more intriguing is Porzingis’ own admission that he hasn’t yet reached peak form. If true, that presents a significant ceiling for a Warriors team desperate for consistency.



Kerr’s trust is already evident, as he relies on Porzingis in late-game situations where his ability to create mismatches and facilitate offense has become indispensable.

Santos has been a model of consistency for the Warriors

Meanwhile, Gui Santos continues to emerge as a legitimate secondary scoring option. Following his recent breakout game, Santos added 27 points with efficient perimeter shooting, going 43.8% from three over his last three games.

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His offensive growth—particularly his patience and footwork—has added a new dimension to Golden State’s attack.



Credit has been given to Jimmy Butler, whose influence on Santos’ pacing and decision-making is becoming increasingly evident.

Curry out another week

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With Stephen Curry still sidelined, Golden State’s ability to sustain offensive rhythm through Porzingis and Santos is encouraging.



If this structure holds upon Curry’s return, the Warriors may not only contend for a play-in spot but also enter it with momentum and a clearer identity.