The Golden State Warriors start their five-game homestand tonight with an NBA Emirates Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.



Golden State had a strong start to the season, but its first loss came from Portland, which used a fast-paced style combined with elite athleticism.



The Warriors need to focus on the small battles within the game—rebounding, reducing turnovers, and not relying solely on Stephen Curry to carry the team.

The Blazers are no laughing matter

The Trail Blazers rank seventh in points per game and seventh in steals per game. Although their record may not place them as ‘best in the West,’ they have scored impressive victories over teams like Oklahoma City and the Denver Nuggets.

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

After losing four straight games, they will be motivated to bounce back, led by Deni Avdija, averaging 25.9 points per game.



Jrue Holiday and Shaedon Sharpe are both questionable tonight, and Matisse Thybulle is out, all of which caused headaches for the Warriors in their first meeting.

The Warriors are difficult to assess after such a grueling start

Golden State is ready for the challenge tonight. Besides being well-rested and practicing at home, Steph Curry is cleared to return.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Buddy Hield are all probable. Jonathan Kuminga remains out with lingering knee tendinitis, raising questions about whether it’s a real injury or a strategic move until a potential trade.



It’s hard to gauge where the Warriors stand with such an unusual start to their season, but this upcoming home stand should give better insight into their position in the West.

Time for Warriors’ role players to get right or get left

With both Curry and Butler averaging over 20 points per game, the sharp decline in production from them to the role players suggests changes are needed if the Warriors see themselves as contenders this year.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

While early season showings don’t tell the whole story, the next ten games will, especially as role players are tested.



With the trade deadline still over a month away, everything must be considered in pursuit of the ultimate goal. Beating the Blazers tonight will give the Warriors a strong start after a tough road trip.

Prediction: Warriors 122, Trail Blazers 105