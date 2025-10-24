Warriors vs Trail Blazers preview

The Golden State Warriors aim to go 3-0 tonight on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers.



This will be the Trail Blazers’ first game since making headlines with their former head coach, Chauncey Billups, who was arrested Thursday morning in connection with alleged illegal gambling.



How this will impact their game plans and team camaraderie remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the Warriors must be prepared for the speed and athleticism that Portland brings.

Do not underestimate the Trail Blazers

Though they lost their first game, the Trail Blazers possess a range of young talent and two-way players that complement each other well.



Rebuilding around their youth while adding Jrue Holiday to stabilize the backcourt with his veteran savvy will lead to some upset wins this season.

They gave the Timberwolves a close contest in the season opener, prompting Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to show respect for their effort after nearly losing.



Deni Avdija averaged 26.8 points over his last ten games for the Blazers last season, and after a tough shooting night in the opener, he is expected to be locked in against Golden State.

Are the Warriors up for the test?

The Warriors swept last season’s series against Portland, with their last loss coming in February 2023.



Stephen Curry is averaging 32.5 points per game to start the season, playing at an elite level, while a reloaded roster surrounding him has stepped up offensively.

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

Jimmy Butler is averaging 26 points per game, and against a young Blazers squad, he’ll look to exploit mismatches and earn easy trips to the free throw line.



On the second night of a back-to-back, this will be an opportunity for Kuminga to shine offensively. A young, fast-paced Blazers team makes mistakes that the Warriors can capitalize on with transition opportunities.

Finding that championship resolve

These are the games that test the Warriors’ championship resolve — on the road, against a determined young team eager to prove itself.

Per FanDuel, Golden State is favored to win (-126), but given the circumstances, this could be a potential trap game for the Warriors.



The Moda Center will be lively, and coming out aggressive early with a few quick runs will be key to securing victory over Portland.