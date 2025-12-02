The defending champions are in town tonight as the Golden State Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Stephen Curry is out tonight, but the anticipated debut of his brother Seth Curry will give the Warriors a much-needed floor spacer, allowing the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Jimmy Butler to operate better when sharing the floor.



Oklahoma City is the best team in the NBA, and it will require extreme discipline from the Warriors to not only secure a win but also keep the game within striking distance.



It’s remarkable that, not too long ago, this is how Golden State was regarded when they were an unstoppable force in the NBA.

Oklahoma City is a juggernaut

Led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder will look to continue their ascent with a current 20% chance to surpass the Warriors’ 73-9 regular season record. OKC is arguably the most poised and disciplined team in the league, ranking second in fewest turnovers per game and top three in both points per game and fewest points allowed per game.

Seven of OKC’s players average in double figures, and this squad is simply incredible in every aspect.



In the NBA, nothing is impossible, and there is a path where the Warriors could pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

The best approach to a victory for the Warriors

This is the game where Kuminga should be given the ultimate green light. A priority for the Warriors should be controlling the tempo, and Kuminga’s ability to exploit mismatches and his undeniable ability to play above the rim will allow him to stabilize possessions to his liking.



Kuminga would even benefit at times from bringing the ball up. Even if turnovers were an issue for him before his injury, allowing Kuminga to maintain an uptempo approach, while recognizing the importance of him performing well, has the potential to be the perfect storm for Golden State.

Defensively, it will take the trio of Butler, Kuminga, and Green to set the tone and make it as difficult as possible for SGA. He will get his shots, but influencing less efficient looks will help the Warriors manage the continuous cuts and screening actions that OKC relies on.



Green will have his hands full with Chet Holmgren, and he has a history of stepping up in Golden State, but controlling the defensive glass and limiting second-chance opportunities can keep the Thunder from gaining any offensive rhythm.

Warriors should be more disciplined than ever tonight

This game is an uphill climb, but valuing possessions, pushing the pace, creating easier scoring opportunities, and playing disciplined defense may give the Warriors a fighting chance.

Seth Curry adds a new layer for the Warriors to exploit; as one of the league’s most efficient shooters, if he gets going early, the defensive game plan may be altered, allowing other players to shine, especially since Seth will force defenders to stay attached to him.



The margin for error is slim in this matchup, but a disciplined effort can make an upset within reach.